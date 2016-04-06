BRIEF-Momo says Alibaba Investment Limited and Rich Moon executed adherence agreement to consortium agreement

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
April 6 Momo Inc
* Says on April 5, 2016, each of Alibaba Investment Limited and Rich Moon executed an adherence agreement to the consortium agreement
* Says pursuant to agreement, each of Alibaba and Rich Moon became a party to the consortium agreement
* Says previously on June 23, 2015, the "Original Buyer Group" jointly submitted a non-binding proposal to the company's board Source - 1.usa.gov/1WcD526 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
(ADDS tables) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable peso-denominated bond.
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance