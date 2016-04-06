版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 01:10 BJT

BRIEF-Matrix Service says size of board temporarily increased from 7 to 8 members - SEC Filing

April 6 Matrix Service Co :

* Board of directors of Matrix Service Company temporarily increased size of board from seven to eight members - SEC Filing

* Size of board will revert to seven coincident with 2016 annual meeting Source text (bit.ly/1q6K4wT) Further company coverage:

