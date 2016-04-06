版本:
BRIEF-Toyo Suisan's Op profit is estimated to have risen 10% to around 28 bln yen - Nikkei

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Group Operating Profit Is Estimated To Have Climbed 10% To Around 28 Billion Yen ($254 Million) For Year Ended In March - Nikkei

* Toyo Suisan Kaisha's Sales Appear To Have Grown 5% To Roughly 400 Billion Yen For Year Ended In March - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1TCltw2) Further company coverage:

