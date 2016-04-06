版本:
BRIEF-Union Pacific CEO's 2015 total compensation was $10.1 mln vs $6.3 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 6 Union Pacific Corp :

* CEO Lance M. Fritz 2015 total compensation of $10.1 million versus $6.3 million in 2014 - SEC Filing

* CFO Robert M. Knight Jr 2015 total compensation of $5.8 million versus $12.4 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1TCxOQS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

