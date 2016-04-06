版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-IGC says bought 51 pct of M10-Plantation

April 6 India Globalization Capital Inc Says Acquired 51% Of M10

* Plantation, a company located in malaysia with expertise in vertical farming

* India globalization capital inc says deal for 1 million shares of unregistered igc stock comprising a purchase price of $520,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

