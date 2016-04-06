版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq says trading in G. Willi-Food International Ltd to resume on Thursday

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Nasdaq says trading in G. Willi-Food international Ltd scheduled to resume on Thursday, April 7, 2016 at 7:15 a.m., eastern time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NDAQ.O WILC.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐