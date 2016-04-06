版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Sunesis pharmaceuticals says it entered into a loan and security agreement

April 6 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says on March 31, 2016 co entered into loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank and Solar Capital Ltd

* Says pursuant to terms of loan agreement, lenders provided company a loan in principal amount of $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

