BRIEF-Spark Networks announces Q1 2016 subscriber metrics

April 6 Spark Networks Inc

* Announces Q1 2016 subscriber metrics

* Says in Q1 average subscriber base declined by 0.2% compared to last quarter

* Says quarterly average maus on mobile applications reached 337,952, growing 6.2% relative to Q4

* Says board also authorized an increase in availability under its existing stock repurchase plan to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

