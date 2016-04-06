版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Hercules Offfshore says it received a notice from Saudi Aramco

April 6 Hercules Offshore Inc

* Says received a notice from Saudi Aramco extending contract for Hercules 266 to June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐