2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Denbury Resources names John Dielwart to serve as board chairman

April 6 Denbury Resources Inc

* Says selected John P. Dielwart to serve as its chairman of board, succeeding Wieland F. Wettstein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

