2016年 4月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy CEO's 2015 total compensation was $6.6 mln vs $11.5 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 6 Southwestern Energy Co :

* Says CEO Steven L. Mueller FY 2015 total compensation $6.6 million versus $11.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing

* Says CFO R. Craig Owen FY 2015 total compensation $3.5 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1ScTUE3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

