BRIEF-William Pulte says considering if further changes beyond removal of CEO may be required in PulteGroup

April 6 William J. Pulte:

* Considering whether further governance changes, beyond the immediate removal of the CEO may be required in PulteGroup- SEC filing

* Will continue to closely monitor actions of PHM, board and management and may engage in further communications with the board

* William J. Pulte had sent a letter to PulteGroup board on April 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

