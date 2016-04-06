版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics CEO's 2015 total compensation was $6.87 mln vs $6.86 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 6 Seattle Genetics Inc :

* CEO Clay B. Siegall 2015 total compensation of $6.87 million versus $6.86 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1XhKT0X) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐