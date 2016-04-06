版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals appoints Michael Goldberg chairman of board

April 6 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Michael Goldberg appointed as new chairman of board - sec filing

* Anton Gueth resigned as director; resignation result of his disagreement with recent changes in governing structure of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

