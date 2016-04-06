版本:
BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America CEO's 2015 total compensation was $9.37 mln - SEC Filing

April 6 Reinsurance Group Of America Inc

* CEO A. Greig Woodring 2015 total compensation of $9.37 million versus $9.47 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1oD0hJm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

