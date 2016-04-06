版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for stock offering of $11 mln

April 6 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Files for stock offering of $11 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

