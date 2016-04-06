版本:
2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Solarcity's subsidiary entered into a credit facility

April 6 Solarcity Corp

* On March 31, 2016, a subsidiary of co entered into a credit facility -sec filing

* Credit facility allows co's unit to borrow up to $200 million of which $150 million is currently committed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

