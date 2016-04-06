版本:
BRIEF-Pennymac financial services entered into second amendment and restatement of that certain amended and restated agreement

April 6 Pennymac Financial Services

* Co, through two of its units, entered into second amendment and restatement of that certain amended and restated agreement

* Agreement provides for maximum combined purchase price of $907 million, of which maximum combined committed purchase price is $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

