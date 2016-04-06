BRIEF-Childrens Place CEO's 2015 total compensation was $9.8 mln vs $7.4 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

BRIEF-ServiceMaster appoints Anthony Dilucente CFO, sees FY16 revenue of $2.75 bln
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance
April 6 Childrens Place Inc :
* Says CEO Jane Elfers FY 2015 total compensation $9.8 million versus $7.4 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RPjW0T) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance
* Uni-Pixel announces preferred equity financing for $3 million
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.