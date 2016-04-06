版本:
BRIEF-Childrens Place CEO's 2015 total compensation was $9.8 mln vs $7.4 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 6 Childrens Place Inc :

* Says CEO Jane Elfers FY 2015 total compensation $9.8 million versus $7.4 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RPjW0T) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

