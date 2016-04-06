版本:
BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment amended, restated, consolidated 3 credit agreements

April 6 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

* Co, through 3 units, amended, restated, consolidated 3 credit agreements with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital Llc

* Consolidated agreement together with re-warehouse facility provides for maximum combined price of $850 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

