BRIEF-Allergan's and Heptares's units enter licensing agreement

BRIEF-ServiceMaster appoints Anthony Dilucente CFO, sees FY16 revenue of $2.75 bln
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance
April 6 Allergan Plc :
* Under terms of agreement, Heptares will receive an upfront payment of $125 million
* Heptares to receive contingent milestone payments of up to about $665 million associated with successful phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical development
* Allergan is also committing up to $50 million to a research and development program to be conducted jointly by Allergan and Heptares
* Heptares is eligible to receive up to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales of all products resulting from partnership
* Heptares to receive up to about $2.5 billion associated with achieving some annual sales thresholds during several years following launch
* Co, Heptares Therapeutics announced that co's unit Allergan Pharmaceuticals International and Heptares entered agreement
* Co to license rights to portfolio of novel subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists in development for treatment of neurological disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Uni-Pixel announces preferred equity financing for $3 million
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.