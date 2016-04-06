版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 03:53 BJT

BRIEF-Bluemountain Capital Management LLC reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, as of Dec. 31, 2015

April 6 Capitol Acquisition Corp III

* Bluemountain Capital Management LLC reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, as of Dec. 31, 2015 - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XhCdYk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐