版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Allergan's Baa3 rating outlook stable

April 6 Moody's

* Moody's confirms Allergan's baa3 rating; outlook stable

* Baa3 rating reflects allergan's significant scale and good diversity by therapeutic area and product Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐