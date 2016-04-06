版本:
BRIEF-Zendesk CEO's total 2015 compensation was $4.5 mln vs $14.4 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 6 Zendesk Inc :

* Says CEO Mikkel Svane's total compensation for FY 2015 was $4.5 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UX7hPT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

