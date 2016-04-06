版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 06:57 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Steel is cutting about 750 non-union jobs - CNBC, citing AP

April 6 United States Steel Corp :

* Cutting about 750 non-union jobs - CNBC, citing ap Source text: (cnb.cx/1MfobpB) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

