版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 07:14 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment says "disappointed" with new Mississippi law

April 6 Caesars Entertainment Corp :

* Says "disappointed" with new Mississippi law which "pits religious rights against equal protection for LGBT community" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

