BRIEF-Honeywell partners with Chinese manufacturer to produce Solstice yf

April 7 (Reuters) -

* Honeywell International Inc partners with Chinese manufacturing leader to meet increased worldwide demand for low-global-warming-potential auto refrigerant

* Honeywell International Inc - Production is expected to begin by end of 2016

* Honeywell International Inc - Under a multi-year agreement, Juhua Corp, one of China's top fluorine material enterprises, will manufacture Solstice yf in China for Honeywell

* Honeywell International Inc - Additional production will complement capacity currently being built by Honeywell in U.S.

* Honeywell International Inc - Honeywell and its suppliers are investing about $300 million to increase global production capacity for Solstice yf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))))