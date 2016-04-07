BRIEF-Honeywell partners with Chinese manufacturer to produce Solstice yf

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Q4 results press release
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Honeywell International Inc partners with Chinese manufacturing leader to meet increased worldwide demand for low-global-warming-potential auto refrigerant
* Honeywell International Inc - Production is expected to begin by end of 2016
* Honeywell International Inc - Under a multi-year agreement, Juhua Corp, one of China's top fluorine material enterprises, will manufacture Solstice yf in China for Honeywell
* Honeywell International Inc - Additional production will complement capacity currently being built by Honeywell in U.S.
* Honeywell International Inc - Honeywell and its suppliers are investing about $300 million to increase global production capacity for Solstice yf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))))
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)
* Access Industries Management, LLC reports 8.15 percent stake in Loxo Oncology Inc as of January 10, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2iPWNDW] Further company coverage:
* Parker-Hannifin says waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act with respect to pending Clarcor deal expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: