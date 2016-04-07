版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-G Willi-Food International says trading of its shares on Nasdaq Capital Market will resume on April 7

April 7 G Willi-food International Ltd

* Food international - trading of co's ordinary shares on nasdaq capital market will resume commencing at opening of trading on april 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

