公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-EMA issues positive opinion on label expansion for Medivation's Xtandi

April 7 (Reuters) -

* Medivation says chmp issues positive opinion to include new data in european label for xtandi

* Medivation says terrain trial showed statistically significant pfs improvement with enzalutamide versus bicalutamide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

