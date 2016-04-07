BRIEF-Leidos Holdings, Immunovaccine to develop Zika virus vaccine candidate

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Leidos Holdings Inc :
* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate
* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate
* Leidos holdings says it will utilize its virtual pharmaceutical development program to lead an antigen discovery and development team
* Leidos holdings says immunovaccine anticipates preclinical testing of zika virus vaccine candidate will be performed in canada
* Collaboration will expand on immunovaccine's research project on depovax platform for development of zika virus vaccine candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.