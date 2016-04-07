BRIEF-Leidos Holdings, Immunovaccine to develop Zika virus vaccine candidate

April 7 Leidos Holdings Inc :

* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate

* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika virus vaccine candidate

* Leidos holdings says it will utilize its virtual pharmaceutical development program to lead an antigen discovery and development team

* Leidos holdings says immunovaccine anticipates preclinical testing of zika virus vaccine candidate will be performed in canada

* Collaboration will expand on immunovaccine's research project on depovax platform for development of zika virus vaccine candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)