BRIEF-International Paper Co says CEO Mark Sutton's FY 2015 total compensation $16.8 mln

April 7 International Paper Co

* CEO Mark Sutton's FY 2015 total compensation $16.8 million versus $6.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Carol Roberts' 2015 total compensation was $3.8 million versus $6.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CEO Mark Sutton's FY 2015 total compensation includes stock awards of $10.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

