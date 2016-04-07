BRIEF-International Paper Co says CEO Mark Sutton's FY 2015 total compensation $16.8 mln

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 International Paper Co
* CEO Mark Sutton's FY 2015 total compensation $16.8 million versus $6.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO Carol Roberts' 2015 total compensation was $3.8 million versus $6.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* CEO Mark Sutton's FY 2015 total compensation includes stock awards of $10.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.