BRIEF-JinkoSolar supplies solar modules to Jordanian solar park

April 7 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar supplies 23 mw of solar modules to jordanian solar park

* Project has been completed and is expected to produce approximately 47 gwh/year for red sea port city of aqaba

* Has supplied 23mw eagle modules to enerray, an italian subsidiary of maccaferri industrial group and desert technologies