BRIEF-JinkoSolar supplies solar modules to Jordanian solar park

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Jinkosolar supplies 23 mw of solar modules to jordanian solar park
* Project has been completed and is expected to produce approximately 47 gwh/year for red sea port city of aqaba
* Has supplied 23mw eagle modules to enerray, an italian subsidiary of maccaferri industrial group and desert technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.