BRIEF-Heat Biologics cuts 22 pct of workforce

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Heat Biologics Announces Cost
* Saving measures and focused corporate strategy to achieve important clinical milestones
* Cost-Saving measures include reduction in compensation for remaining leadership team
* Cost-Saving measures include a workforce reduction of approximately 22% of company's headcount
* Also announced voluntary resignation of two members from its board of directors
* Will further decrease operating expenses by advancing only 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating hs-110
* Intends to focus resources on near-term milestones for hs-410 and hs-110, both of which are expecting topline data in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.