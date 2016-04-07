BRIEF-KEYW holding announces intent for sale of Hexis Commercial Cyber Solutions Business

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Keyw Holding Corp
* Keyw outlines new strategic growth plan at analyst & investor day
* Announces that it has executed letters of intent for sale of its hexis commercial cyber solutions business
* Announces preliminary 1q16 revenue of $72 million to $73 million for government solutions business
* Reiterates 2016 adjusted ebitda margin guidance of 10% to 13% for government solutions business
* Sees government solutions revenue of $285 million to $305 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.