BRIEF-Pacific Sunwear to become a private company- CEO

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Pacific Sunwear Ceo In Letter To Customers
* Entered into an agreement with Golden Gate Capital whereby co will become a private company
* Plan of reorganization was unanimously approved by board Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.