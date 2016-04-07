BRIEF-Honeywell said to consider sale of nylon chemicals business- Bloomberg

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Honeywell said to consider sale of nylon chemicals business - Bloomberg,citing sources
* Sale of Honeywell's nylon chemicals business could fetch about $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing source
* Honeywell working with financial advisers on options for the caprolactam unit, which could be spun off or sold - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text -(bloom.bg/20arkcA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.