BRIEF-Edap tms enters to raise 11.5 mln in share offering

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Edap Tms Sa
* Entered into agreements with certain institutional investors for direct placement of 3.3 million shares in form of ADSS at $3.50 per share
* Investors will also receive warrants to purchase up to 3,283,284 ordinary shares
* Warrants have an exercise price of $4.50 per share, exercisable beginning 6 months from issuance and for period of 2 years thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.