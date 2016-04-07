BRIEF-Valeant gets lender approval to file annual report by May 31

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment
* Intends to file 10-K on or before April 29, 2016 , as previously disclosed
* Company expects to close amendment and waiver next week
* Says pursuant to approved waiver, deadline for filing company's form 10-K will be extended to May 31, 2016
* Waiver and amendment were approved by lenders holding more than 50 pct of company's loans in principal amount
* Says deadline for filing its form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2016 will be extended to July 31 , 2016
* The approved waiver also waives cross-default to Valeant's indentures that arose when form 10-K was not filed on March 15, 2016
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals says comfortable with its current liquidity position and cash flow generation for rest of year
* In addition to waivers, amendment will modify interest coverage maintenance covenant, certain financial definitions which provide additional cushion in its financial covenant
* Terms of amendment restrict co's ability to make certain acquisitions and other investments, to pay dividends and other restricted payments
* While restrictions are in place, co also required to apply substantially all net asset sale proceeds to prepay its term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.