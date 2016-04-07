BRIEF-AEON Entertainment Co Ltd Enters IMAX Business In Japan

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 IMAX Corp :
* IMAX says co and AEON Entertainment entered agreement for an IMAX theatre to be located at AEON cinema multiplex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.