BRIEF-Izea Q1 bookings of $7.4 mln, up 71 pct from year earlier

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 IZEA Inc :
* Says Bookings For Q1 Of 2016 Of $7.4 Mln, Up 71 pct From $4.3 Mln In Same Year-Ago quarter
* Month bookings from Q1 2016 was $27.6 million, up 137 pct from $11.6 million in same year-ago period
* IZEA says expects full year bookings in 2016 to range between $33 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.