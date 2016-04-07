版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-City of Poughkeepsie has renewed agreement with Veolia

April 7 Veolia :

* City of Poughkeepsie has renewed an agreement with Veolia

* To continue managing and operating its wastewater system under a 10-year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐