2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Tesla says received more than 325,000 Model 3 reservations

April 7 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Says now received more than 325,000 reservations for model 3

* Says model 3 reservations correspond to about $14 billion in implied future sales Source text: bit.ly/1Wf0Qqd Further company coverage:

