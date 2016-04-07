BRIEF-Tesla says received more than 325,000 Model 3 reservations

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Says now received more than 325,000 reservations for model 3
* Says model 3 reservations correspond to about $14 billion in implied future sales Source text: bit.ly/1Wf0Qqd Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.