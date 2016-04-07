BRIEF-SFX entertainment to reduce staff at New York HQ

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Sfx Entertainment Inc
* SFX entertainment to reduce staff at new york hq
* SFX entertainment says continues to expect to emerge from chapter 11 around summer 2016
* Reducing its new york staff by approximately 50 employees
* Sale processes for company's beatport, fame house and flavorus subsidiaries progress
* As of march 31, 2016, Robert Sillerman has resigned as chief executive officer but remains chairman of board
* Mike Katzenstein of fti consulting, inc has taken on role of interim ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.