BRIEF-Adventure Gold and Probe Metals agree on terms to combine

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Adventure Gold Inc :
* Says co and Probe Metals Inc have entered into a definitive agreement to combine their respective companies
* Under terms of transaction, holders of Adventure shares will receive 0.39 of a Probe share for each Adventure share held
* Senior management of combined company will include all current management of probe with David Palmer as president and CEO
* As part of transaction, Probe plans to complete a non-brokered private placement with Goldcorp for about $2.9 million
* Probe and Adventure's board of directors have determined that proposed combination is in best interest of their respective companies
* Deal implies a total equity value of approximately C$22.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.