BRIEF-BNP Paribas SA planning to launch IPO of First Hawaiian Bank unit as early as June- WSJ

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 (Reuters) -
* BNP Paribas SA is planning to launch an IPO of its First Hawaiian Bank subsidiary as early as June - WSJ, citing sources
* First Hawaiian would seek to raise roughly $1 bln in offering valuing it at between $4 bln and $5 bln - WSJ citing sources Source: (on.wsj.com/20axr0s) Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.