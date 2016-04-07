BRIEF-Galapagos and Morphosys initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Galapagos NV :
* Galapagos and Morphosys initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106
* Primary objective of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of single doses of MOR106
* Topline results of complete study are expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.