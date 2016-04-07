版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Aeglea biotherapeutics shares open at $10 in debut, flat with ipo price

April 7 Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc

* Shares open at $10 in debut, flat with ipo price of $10.00 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

