BRIEF-Boeing co says 17 new orders for week through April 5

April 7 (Reuters) -

* Boeing co says 17 new orders for the week through April 5, 2016

* Boeing co says new orders consist of orders from Fedex for one 777, unidentified customer(s) for 12 737s, four 747s for the week through April 5, 2016

* Boeing co says in the changes category reduced 737 orders by two for the week through April 5, 2016