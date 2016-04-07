BRIEF-Boeing co says 17 new orders for week through April 5

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Boeing co says 17 new orders for the week through April 5, 2016
* Boeing co says new orders consist of orders from Fedex for one 777, unidentified customer(s) for 12 737s, four 747s for the week through April 5, 2016
* Boeing co says in the changes category reduced 737 orders by two for the week through April 5, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.