BRIEF-Van Eck Associates Corporation says reported a 10.04 pct passive stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd as of March 18, 2016 - SEC filing

April 7 Van Eck Associates Corporation:

* Reports a 10.04 pct passive stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd as of March 18, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Reported a previous passive stake of 5.84 pct in Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd as of Sept 18, 2015 - SEC filing