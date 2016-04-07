BRIEF-Nulegacy gold says Oceanagold to purchase 47.7 mln shares of Co at C$0.14 per share

April 7 Nulegacy Gold Corp
* Nulegacy gold announces $6.67 million strategic investment
by oceanagold corporation
* Oceanagold agreed to purchase, by way of private placement
47.7 million common shares of nulegacy at c$0.14 per share
* Nulegacy gold corp says oceanagold will own about 19.9% of
nulegacy's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis
* Financing to fund exploration of 100% owned adjacent idaho
resources corp claims with similar favorable geology as iceberg
gold deposit
