BRIEF-Nulegacy gold says Oceanagold to purchase 47.7 mln shares of Co at C$0.14 per share

April 7 Nulegacy Gold Corp

* Nulegacy gold announces $6.67 million strategic investment by oceanagold corporation

* Oceanagold agreed to purchase, by way of private placement 47.7 million common shares of nulegacy at c$0.14 per share

* Nulegacy gold corp says oceanagold will own about 19.9% of nulegacy's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis

* Financing to fund exploration of 100% owned adjacent idaho resources corp claims with similar favorable geology as iceberg gold deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

